NOFD battling 5 alarm fire on Bourbon Street

May 11, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Fire Department is battling a 5 alarm fire on Bourbon Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene just before 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of Bourbon and Conti Streets in the French Quarter.

The blaze quickly grew, and more firefighters were called to the scene.

By just after 9:30 a.m., a fifth alarm had been called.

Conti from Dauphine to Royal and Bourbon from Bienville to St. Louis have been closed to all vehicular and foot traffic while fire crews battle the blaze.

There have been no reports of injures yet.

