Saints tight end Alize’ Mack, a 7th round pick, says he’s exciting about getting a chance to catch throws from Saints quarterback Drew Brees, and to earn Brees’ trust.

Here’s Mack at Saints rookie camp, Saturday.

Mack said he watched Brees in action for many years and "he's a beast."

Mack caught 36 passes last season at Notre Dame, 3 for touchdowns.