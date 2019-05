The Saints think a lot of second round pick Erik McCoy, enough to trade a second round pick in 2020 to move up and acquire him.

McCoy, who played his college football at Texas A&M, practiced in rookie mini-camp Saturday morning.

McCoy spoke with reporters after the morning workout.

McCoy was impressive in the NFL combine, running a 4.89 40 yard dash.