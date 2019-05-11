× Court TV is back and you can watch it on one of WGNO’s subchannels

New Orleans – After being off the air for more than 11 years, Court TV has relaunched as a 24/7 network and you can watch it over-the-air on WGNO 26.3.

According to Court TV website, the network will be available on local cable providers Cox and Spectrum in November 2019. Cord-cutters can watch Court TV by downloading the network’s app.

Live gavel-to-gavel coverage airs weekdays 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. CT with repeated trial coverage overnights and on weekends.

The old Court TV aired from 1991 to 2007. Time Warner obtained full control of the network in 2006 and renamed it truTV in 2008. Live trial coverage was phased out in favor of reality programming.

In 2018, The E.W. Scripps Company announced it had purchased the Court TV name, logo, website, and 100,000-hour library from Time Warner.