× Transaction Friday: Saints sign draft class, add 9 undrafted free agents

The Saints have signed their entire 2019 draft class.

The club announced the signings Friday in a news release. All five were signed to four year contracts. No further details were disclosed.

They are center Erik McCoy, defensive backs Chauncey-Gardner Johnson and Saquan Hampton, tight end Alize’ Mack and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

The Saints also announced the signing of nine undrafted free agents. All were signed to three year contracts.

They are defensive end Carl Granderson, offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge, linebacker Porter Gustin, running back Darnell Holland, wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, tackle Derrick Kelly II, long snapper Nick Moore, defensive tackle Shy Tuttle and linebacker Darrell Williams.

The Saints also waived running back Martez Carter, linebacker Chase Hansen, and tight end Jake Powell.

The Saints are holding rookie mini-camp this weekend.

Head coach Sean Payton is expected to address the media after Saturday morning’s practice.