Thibodaux brothers arrested for stabbing

THIBODAUX, LA.– Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that two arrests have been made in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the early nighttime hours of Wednesday May 9th.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Mark Clark and 28-year-old Michael Clark Jr. after responding to a report of a stabbing at a store located in the 1000 block of Canal Blvd.

When officers arrived, they observed Anthony Noel bleeding from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

Mr. Noel told officers that he had been stabbed by Michael Clark Jr. and was transported to an area hospital for treatment for non-life threating injures.

Officers located and identified Michael Clark Jr. during a traffic stop shortly after the incident. During the investigation, it was learned that Michael Clark Jr. had loaned his vehicle to Mr. Noel and Mr. Noel did not return the vehicle.

Michael Clark Jr. had reported the incident to police earlier in the day.

Michael Clark Jr. located Mr. Noel and the vehicle in the 1000 block of Canal Blvd. and stopped him. Michael Clark Jr. and his brother Mark Clark began fighting with Mr. Noel, and during the encounter, Michael Clark Jr. produced a knife and stabbed Mr. Noel multiple times.

During the attack, the door window to the business was also damaged.

Michael Clark Jr. was arrested and is charged with Aggravated Battery & Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $100,500 bond.

Mark Clark was charged Simple Battery & Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

He was issued a misdemeanor summons and released.