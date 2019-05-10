The dos and don’ts of what to get mom for Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- With Mother's Day around the corner, we wanted to answer the question, "What do moms really want for Mother's Day?"

Who better to ask than a group of Nola moms who know exactly what gift they desire this mother-loving holiday.

Their answers are as follows:

"I would love to give up my mom duties for the day."

"I don't need things, but just something that is memorable. Whether it's something planned for me, but where I get to experience a moment in time that I can take with me."

"Being a working mom, being a stay at home mom, being all of these things because you take on every role at every phase, I think there is the gift of time. Whether you are getting time with the people that you love, or you're getting time by somebody giving you like that day off."

So it seems that the consensus here is to give your mom, or the mother of your children, a day to relax.

Now a new question lingers.

What should we NOT give our moms/spouses for Mother's Day?

"I don't really like flowers. I think it's kind of cliche unless my child picked it out for himself."

"I mean, I love jewelry, but I don't want the people around me..I don't want them to feel like they need to buy me jewelry."

"No box of chocolates, I don't need a box of chocolates."

Now that we know a few dos and don'ts of what to get our moms for Mother's Day, let's all show a little love and appreciation to all of these beautiful, hard-working women out there.

You are our rock, and we appreciate you.

Happy Mother's Day!