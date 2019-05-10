More heavy rain on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Waves of heavy rain will continue moving through southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi over the weekend. While it won't be raining the entire time, there will be several batches of rain.

Right now it looks like another wave of rain coming into the area Friday evening and night. Then again Saturday afternoon and later Sunday morning. A flash flood warning is in effect through Saturday morning with locally heavy rainfall potentially causing some street flooding.

Area rivers will also remain on the high side for the next week or so.

As always remember to never drive through flooded areas and stay with WGNO for the latest.