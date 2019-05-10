Chalmette fire hydrants getting a new paint job

CHALMETTE, LA – The St. Bernard Parish Government announced the beginning of a “fun project,” to paint all fire hydrants Parish wide.

Fire hydrants are painted to color codes that are mandated by National and Insurance Standards.

The Reflective Sliver hydrant body allows firefighters to easily see the hydrants at night.

The color of the top of the fire hydrant indicates the size of the water main and gallon per minute flow rate.

While the colors of the hydrant caps, indicate valve locations underneath the hydrant.

This is very important for firefighters when responding to structure fires.

The Parish announced they will be painting approximately 2600 hydrants.

This project is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Parish residents are prohibited from re-painting fire hydrants located near their property.