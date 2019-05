Days of nonstop rain and rising water levels are forcing the Army Corps of Engineers to do something that has never been done before….

The Bonnet Carre Spillway will open for a second time this year.

At a press conference on Thursday, it was announced the spillway would possibly be opened next Tuesday.

But at 11 A.M. on Friday, May 10, an email was sent out stating that starting at 1 P.M. today, the Army Corps of Engineers will begin opening the bays.