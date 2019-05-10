× Air Transat to launch non-stop flights between New Orleans and Montréal

New Orleans – Canadian airline Air Transat is adding non-stop flights between New Orleans and Montréal.

The seasonal flights between Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) begin November 3, 2019.

The flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Air Transat flies to about 60 destinations in more than 25 countries. It was named World’s Best Leisure Airline in 2018.