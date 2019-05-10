× Advocates raise money to bail mothers out of jail for Mother’s Day

NASHVILLE, TN — Moms being reunited with their children just days before Mother’s Day. One group is raising thousands of dollars to bail mothers out of jail.

On the other side of the fence at the Davidson County jail is a place no mom wants to spend Mother’s Day weekend. So, one group of local advocates are drumming up support for the women on the other side.

“People lose their jobs, they lose custody of their children, their houses, they’re not able to pay rent,” said Rhiana Anthony

Members and supporters of Southerners on New Ground (SONG) joined other organizations to bail black mothers out of jail and reuniting them with their loved ones,” said Anthony.

“A lot of these women are pinnacles of our community; they’re caretakers. They’re mothers. They’re daughters. They have so many different roles.”

This is the second year for the bail out. Advocates work with attorneys and caseworkers in identifying which mothers to help out, many with bonds set at thousands of dollars.

“I think the highest amount that we’re bailing out today maybe around $15,000 and that’s a probation violation,” Anthony said.

This action is a part of SONG’s regional campaign to end cash bail and pretrial detention across the Southeast part of the country.

SONG Nashville raised at least $6000 to bail Black women out of jail between May 5 and May 9 at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility. This year, Nashville is one of four Tennessee communities bringing home Black mamas, alongside Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

The groups goal so far this year was to bail out four women. SONG Nashville will host a Homecoming Event welcoming the mothers back into the community on May 11.