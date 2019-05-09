× Water logged: LHSAA baseball semifinals pushed to Sunday

Rain is falling in Sulphur, and it expected to fall into the weekend, pushing back the LHSAA baseball championships.

All semifinals will now be played Sunday May 12th. Championship games will be contested Monday and Tuesday. All title games that potentially involve New Orleans area schools will be contested Tuesday.

In class 4A, Lakeshore vs Breaux Bridge will play Monday at 1:00 pm.

In Division I, Rummel will play Catholic of Baton Rouge Monday at 3:30 pm. St Paul’s and Brother Martin will play at 6:30 pm.

In Division II, St Charles and St Thomas More will play Monday at 6:00 pm.

Tuesday championship games include Division II at Noon, Division I at 3:00 pm, and Class 4A at 5:30 pm.