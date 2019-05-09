× Tornado Watch in effect today

A Tornado Watch has been issued for the northern half of the area, including the Mississippi counties, until 6 PM this evening. This means conditions are favorable for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and also today hail.

Severe warnings were ongoing across the area early Thursday afternoon. Rotation has been detected with a few storms that triggered tornado warnings. Other areas were under severe thunderstorm warnings.

Damage has already occurred in the McComb, MS area from an earlier storm.

Large hail will be possible in the strong storms as well which is not something we see often. If you are within the area of a warning you need to take shelter immediately. Get to the lowest level of your home and away from windows in an interior room.

Stay with WGNO for the latest.