The City Council holds a meeting to discuss the MSY terminal update

NEW ORLEANS - The City Council of New Orleans held a meeting to discuss the long awaited MSY terminal update.

The discussion took place at The City Hall Council Chamber earlier this morning. Among the attendees sat the Director of Aviation, Kevin Dulliole.

The billion dollar terminal has been pushed off for longer than a year but Dulliole says the project "will not go into 2020."

In January 2016, the MSY terminal was predicted to be completed by May of 2018. The deadline was later pushed to October 2018, then February of this year. The date was finally eventually set for May 15th 2019 but it will not be competed by next week.

Now, the aviation board is aiming to have the terminal finished by fall of 2019. The board also noted, as of last month, "the project was 95% completed."

Along with the delays, the estimated cost has increased. When the terminal was announced in 2013, it was projected to cost $650 million dollars. Now, it's expected to be just over 1 billion dollars.

As of now, the deadline for MSY's new terminal is still unclear but officials say, they are confident it will be in full operation within the next few months.