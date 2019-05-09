Shopping with a fun mom for non-traditional Mother’s Day gifts

NEW ORLEANS-- What do moms really want for Mother's Day?  Some may want diamonds.  Some may want flowers.  Why not try buying some non-traditional Mother's Day gifts this year for your very special mom?

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez decided to go shopping with The Songbird of New Orleans Robin Barnes' mom at Academy Sports & Outdoors to try and find some fun gifts!  Here's what they found!

Here are the great deals that Academy Sports & Outdoors is offering:

Bikes

Fishing

Camping

Other

  • 25% off select Under Armour
  • Hot Deals on Fitbit
