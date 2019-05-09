Shopping with a fun mom for non-traditional Mother’s Day gifts

NEW ORLEANS-- What do moms really want for Mother's Day? Some may want diamonds. Some may want flowers. Why not try buying some non-traditional Mother's Day gifts this year for your very special mom?
News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez decided to go shopping with The Songbird of New Orleans Robin Barnes' mom at Academy Sports & Outdoors to try and find some fun gifts! Here's what they found!
Here are the great deals that Academy Sports & Outdoors is offering:
Bikes
- All bikes are currently on sale - as part of Bike Month (May) and Mother's Day, all bikes at Academy are currently on sale both in store and online at Academy.com. Shoppers can get up to 30% off a new bike.
- Ozone 500 Women's Fragment 26 in 21-Speed Mountain Bike
- Huffy Women's Deluxe 26 in Cruiser Bicycle
- Ozone 500® Women's Ultra Shock 26" 21-Speed Dual-Suspension Bicycle
Fishing
- 25% off all fishing combos
- Savings of up to $120 off kayaks
- Hot deals on outdoor apparel and footwear; Magellan Outdoors apparel under $20
- 25% off Mirrolure, Vudu baits, and DOA Fishing lures
- 25% off all H20 Xpress hard baits
- Zebco Roam 3SZ Pink 6 ft M Spincast Rod and Reel Combo
- Abu Garcia® Black Max 6'6" M 2-Piece Spinning Combo
- Lew's Laser TXS Speed Spin 6 ft 6 in M Freshwater Spinning Rod and Reel Combo
Camping
- Hot Deal on the Magellan Outdoors Mission 8-Person Tunnel Tent (Save $20)
Other
- 25% off select Under Armour
- Hot Deals on Fitbit