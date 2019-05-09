Port Orleans Brewing Co. Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS - Port Orleans Brewing Co. Executive Chef Colin Pound makes his award winning Pork Belly & Watermelon Lettuce Wraps that's on the menu.

Port Orleans Brewing Co. is celebrating its two-year anniversary Saturday, May 11th from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Releasing three new beers: Strawberry Swirl Milkshake IPA, Dynamic Duo Double IPA, DDH Ella.

Live music, food, boiled crawfish by The Food Network's Cajun Aces, and beer (of course).

LIVE MUSIC
1pm - 3pm: Soul Project NOLA
3:30pm - 5:30pm: Troy Sawyer & the Elementz

