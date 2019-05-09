NFL star to pay for funeral of Illinois teen football player killed in shooting
VENICE, Ill. — An NFL star running back will pay for the funeral of a teenage football player who died in a shooting in Venice, Ill.
The Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott will cover the costs for Jaylon McKenzie’s funeral.
A stray bullet killed the 14-year-old following an eighth grade dance last Saturday night.
He was recently featured in Sports Illustrated magazine as one of “six teens who will rule the future in sports.”
A memorial service will be held May 18.
