LHSAA state tournament baseball games postponed

Sulphur, La. — Due to storms and rain expected in southwest Louisiana Thursday, all of the state semifinal baseball games have been postponed until further notice. Below is the tweet from the LHSAA:

LHSAA Baseball State Championship Update: pic.twitter.com/ozZZEftKVr — LHSAA (@LHSAA) May 9, 2019

In the Division I semifinals, Catholic-BR and Rummel were originally scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m., followed by Brother Martin and St. Paul’s School, with the winners of those games advancing to the championship game Saturday. Also effected by Thursday’s postponements are the Division II semifinals, which features St. Charles Catholic vs. St. Thomas More and University Lab vs. Parkview Baptist. Another greater New Orleans area team effected is Lakeshore, which was originally scheduled to take-on Breaux Bridge at 2:00 p.m. in their Class 4A semifinal game.