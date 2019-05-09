× Heavy rain and storms later today

A line of heavy rain and possibly strong to severe storms will be moving through the area later this afternoon and this evening. This is the first in what will be several waves of locally heavy rain over the next few days.

This band of storms will cross the Mississippi border and move south later today. The leading edge will likely contain strong wind gusts and frequent lightning. The line will make its way south and be along the I-10 corridor during the evening commute, weakening some. Still some locally heavy rain though which will make travel more difficult.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the northern half of the area under a slight risk for severe weather. A tornado can’t be ruled out but the main threat would be straight line winds as the band of rain moves in.

Take shelter immediately if a warning is issued for your area. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.