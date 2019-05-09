× 1 dead, another wounded after shooting near South Broad Ave.

New Orleans-A woman is dead and a man recovering in the hospital this morning after a shooting last night.

The NOPD says that around 9:53 p.m., officers received reports of a suspicious person near the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue.

A short time later, shots were fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead.

The man was shot in the arm and his condition is unknown at this time.

The victims’ identities and circumstances surrounding the shooting are also unknown.

The NOPD is investigating the incident as a homicide.

If you know what happened, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.