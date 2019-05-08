Travel Girl pick for moms in New Orleans: Escape across the Lake!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mandeville, LA - We have the perfect gift idea for mom, or any special person in your life.

There's an award-winning bed and breakfast on the North Shore where guests can focus on romance and relaxation. It's a busy mom's dream: a home away from home where your 'to-do' list begins with letting your cares go by the wayside for a while.

It's the Blue Heron B & B, and it was named 2019 Accommodation of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association.

The cheerful hideaway gets rave reviews online an in the in-room guest comment books too.

Husband and wife team Sarah and Stephen Federer built this peaceful oasis just a few years ago, transforming a rundown historic building into an exclusive but affordable respite.

"It needed a lot of work. It was completely blighted whenever we purchased it. It needed a lot of work, it had been sitting empty for quite some time. It's about a hundred years old and we just saw so much potential in it," says Sarah.

She gave our Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, a tour of the grounds and the rooms. Plenty of sitting areas outdoors, including a fire pit and a gorgeous porch, allow for a wonderful indoor/outdoor experience for guests.

"Each room has its own private entrance from the porch so our guests have total privacy," explains Sarah, adding, "We made this the type of place where we would want to stay."

Mini refrigerators hold organic fruit and sparkling water. Guests treat themselves to breakfast in their room, rather than heading to a communal area. (The beautiful outdoor porch is also an option.)

There are only two guest rooms, each with a king-size bed and perks that promote toxin-free living.

"Even the things that we use to clean our rooms are plant-based, non-toxic, essential oil based," says Sarah.

It's romantic for sure, but you're also close to the action if you want it. Plus, the Federers are foodies who are happy to provide recommendations for dining or entertainment.

"We've got more than 30 restaurants within walking distance- the Tammany Trace which is a 31-mile paved biking/walking path is two blocks from us, the lake is 4 blocks from us. We wanted out guests to be able to leave their car and their cares at home and just be able to walk or bike wherever they want to go and that's what we have here in Old Mandeville," says Sarah with a smile.

So give mom some R & R at this B & B where she won't have to make any beds... she can make memories instead.

Click here for more information, including how to get a gift certificate!