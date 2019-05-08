The Hero of Hummus shares his secret recipe on THE best day to do it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Nobody makes hummus like Alon Shaya.

He's the Hero of Hummus.

He's the king of kitchen when it comes to making this.

That's the name WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood gives in this flashback to International Hummus Day when Alon Shaya made his famous recipe at Shaya in New Orleans.

Alon needs an extra menu just to list all the awards he's racking up.

A few years ago, he had just won the James Beard Foundation award for Best New Restaurant in America.

That's like the Oscar for restaurants.

Shaya opened in February 2015. The doors were barely open when Alon won Best Chef in the South.

Esquire magazine named Shaya the best new restaurant. Again, that's in America.

And Bon Appetit magazine says Shaya is one of the 50 nominees for best restaurant.

And, one more time, that's in the entire country.

Alon Shaya was born in Israel. He emigrated to Philadelphia, then he made his way to New Orleans.

He rose through the ranks at John Besh restaurants, and that's how he became known as one of the best chefs in one of the top food towns on earth.

On International Hummus Day, the invitation is to eat more hummus. And that's everyday when Alon Shaya is in the kitchen.

And now, you can give hummus a try now that Alon and Wild Bill have shared at least some of his secret hummus recipe.