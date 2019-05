Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Funktions are performing at Elan Academy's Spring Fest Saturday (May 11) at 12:15 p.m. The festival is at Elan Academy, 709 Park Blvd., in Algiers from 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

They stopped by the Twist Stage to give us a preview of what fans can expect on stage Saturday.