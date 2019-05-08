× NOPD investigates double shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating an early morning shooting in New Orleans East.

Officers got the call of a shooting in the 6500 Block of Dwyer Blvd shortly before 2 A.M.

According to investigators, 2 victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

No additional information is available about the incident at this time.

We will update you as more details about this incident become available.