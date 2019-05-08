National Hummus Day! And every day with the man whose name means hummus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's National Hummus Day.

Did you know?

Well, now you know.

So, celebrate.

And how do you celebrate the day?

Just eat.

Just eat hummus.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill is taking a bite out of the day at the kind of place in New Orleans that is just perfect for this day that's not quite up there with Christmas and Thanksgiving. Not yet, anyway.

The name of the place is Tal's Hummus.

It's on Magazine Street. It's been there for only a few months.

And it's called Tal's Hummus because back in the back, back in the kitchen, Tal is working really hard.

He's making hummus. And he's making it by hand the way he grew up making it in Israel.

And Wild Bill wants you to get an up close and personal lesson from Tal on just how you pronounce the word, "hummus".

Tal's got the pronunciation. And he's got the original recipe.

Good thing he's ready with the recipe and hummus by the bowl because the line gets long at the counter.

That's because Tal's Hummus is a New Orleans hummus bar.

That's right, a hummus bar.

People come in to mix and mingle. There are no martinis served. Just mashed up servings of sexy chick peas.

That's the basic ingredient for the hummus at Tal's Hummus.

And lately, everybody gets a bit and a bite of breaking news.

According to Tal, eating too much hummus can cause you to hallucinate.

At least after the hallucinating, so far, no reports of any hummus hangovers.