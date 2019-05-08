Meghan and Harry have named baby Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

From a social media post on Wednesday morning:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in front of selected media behind closed doors on Wednesday, cradling their first child, who was was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday morning, weighing 7lbs 3oz.

Harry said becoming a parent was “amazing” as he held his son in his arms. “We’re just so thrilled to have our bundle of joy. We’re looking forward to spending some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up,” he said.

Meghan said their son has the “sweetest temperament.” “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I mean I have the two best guys in the world. So I’m really happy,” she gushed.