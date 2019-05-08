× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Coffee Creamers

Coffee is one of the top sources of antioxidants. It’s linked to a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, and several reports say that coffee drinkers live longer, too. But coffee creamer can make it or break it, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on best and worst bets for coffee creamers on shelves.

How we start our day sets the tone for managing our energy levels and controlling cravings. Instead of sipping a sugar-filled cup of coffee first-thing, Molly recommends a lower-carb creamer, one with minimal sugars or carbs.

LOVE IT!

Half and half. Just milk & cream. 20 calories & 1 gram sat fat per tablespoon. Nothing artificial; no added sugars.

Nut Pods. Dairy Free, Vegan. Centered on coconut cream. 10 calories per tablespoon. Nothing artificial; 0 sugar

Ripple. Made with sunflower oil, pea protein, minimal sugar. 10 calories and 0 sugar per tablespoon.

Leaner Creamer. Powdered creamer, made with coconut oil, monk fruit. 15 calories and 0 sugar per 2 teaspoons

LIKE IT!

So Delicious Coconut Milk Creamer (Original). 10 calories & one gram sugar per tablespoon; made with cane sugar

Califia Farms Vanilla Almondmilk Creamer. 10 calories & 2 grams sugar per tablespoon; made with cane sugar

HATE IT!

So Delicious Flavored Coconut Creamer & Flavored Soymilk Creamer. Added sugar can add up quickly.

Per tablespoon: 20-25 calories, 0 saturated fat, 3-4 grams sugar

Powdered Creamer like Coffee-Mate, including Fat Free, Lite, and Flavored. First ingredients almost always sugar and/or corn syrup solids, then partially hydrogenated oils and more sugar. The nutrition facts don’t look that bad, but that’s because the serving size is listed in teaspoons. Per tablespoon: ~30 calories of sugars and saturated fat

Sugar-Free Flavored Creamers (any brand). Just 15 calories, 0 sat fat, 0 sugar per tablespoon. The ingredients are anything but healthful, including corn syrup and artificial sweeteners.

Fat-Free Flavored Creamers (any brand). Ingredients include water, sugar, oil, carrageenan.

Per tablespoon: 25 calories, 0 saturated fat, 5 grams of sugar

Non-Dairy Creamer: powder, liquid, and portion-control packets

Ingredients: mostly corn syrup solids and vegetable oils. 30 calories & 5 grams sugar per creamer.

###

