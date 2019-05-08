Join the Pink Bra Run benefiting Tulane Cancer Center this Saturday

Adults can register in advance for $30, while the race day fee will be $35.

Children under 13 years old can register in advance for $20, while the race day fee will be $25.

Each paid participant will receive a 2019 Pink Bra Run medal in commemoration of the event.

There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finisher award for both male and female overall.

There will also be a 1st place youth male and female (13 years and younger) award.

After the race, runners can help themselves to red beans & rice, jambalaya, pink beer and refreshments.

Awards will be presented and the best decorated bra contest will be held.

This is all followed by music and dancing in the street.

Designated Parking is available at the Bus Barn located at 801 Patterson Drive in Algiers Point, 2 blocks from the race finish line. Free parking is provided in Gretna in the parking lot on the corner of Huey P. Long and 2nd Street. Bus transportation will be available between Algiers and Gretna between 7am until 11am.

UPDATE: BUSES WILL LOAD IN ALGIERS AT 6:45, 7:00 AND 7:15AM TAKING PARTICIPANTS TO GRETNA FOR REGISTRATION. THEN WILL LEAVE EVERY 30 MINUTES FROM EACH LOCATION. BUS WILL BE LOADING AT THE DESIGNATED PARKING LOTS FOR THE RACE.

Picking up your race bibs and same day registration will be outside of the Gretna Rivershack at 714 1st St. located in Historic Gretna.

Krewe de Pink is a team of concerned and passionate individuals who produce fundraising events for the fight against breast cancer. We do this because we have all been affected by the terrible disease in one way or another and wish to see the disease eradicated. Dedicated to producing events with New Orleans flair, our participants will experience an event like no other!