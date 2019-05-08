× Have you seen this Irish Channel pirate?!

NEW ORLEANS– Have you seen this Irish Channel pirate? Apparently he’s been seen hanging out in the Irish Channel, even in people’s yards.

Lauren Hebert posted this picture of the mysterious pirate to the Irish Channel’s Neighborhood Association page. Many others have mentioned seeing him wandering around the Irish Channel and he’s always dressed in a pirate costume.

In her Facebook post Hebert wrote, “Just found this dude snooping around our backyard while I was doing laundry. Saw him lingering on the corner of Magazine and Washington about an hour before. It took me numerous attempts to shoo him off the property; his lingering game is strong and doesn’t appear to startle easily. Lock your gates and doors, yall.”