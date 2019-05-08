Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, MIT. Almost $3 million in scholarships. Told you she’s kind of smart!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Amaris Lewis is about to graduate from Lusher Charter School in New Orleans.

And she's going places.

Some of those possible places.

Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, MIT, Vanderbilt, Emory, Rice, Tulane, USC, Carnegie Mellon and LSU.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood told you she's kind of smart when he featured Amaris Lewis as one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by The Keating Law Firm.

Amaris Lewis is a genius, actually.

And her focus to to save lives.

She is off to college with a full Gates scholarship to any university in the United States.