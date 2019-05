Delgado, Nunez Community College, and Baton Rouge Community College are set for play in the Region 23 tournament.

The Dolphins practiced Wednesday at their home field for the double elimination tournament.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dolphins are 30-12, but have lost five of their last six games.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday's schedule begins with BRCC vs Nunez at 1 pm.

At 4 pm, Delgado plays Nunez. At 7 pm Friday, BRCC plays Delgado.

The tournament is double elimination.