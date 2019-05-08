Crash shuts down I-10 over the Spillway

NEW ORLEANS – A fiery crash shut down I-10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway this afternoon.

At least one injury has been reported, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Pictures from the scene released by the LSP show a charred overturned vehicle laying across the elevated roadway as fire crews worked to clear the highway.

Traffic from I-10 Eastbound and I-55 Southbound is currently being diverted onto US 51, according to the LSP.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.