Chemical spill at forces evacuations of a Texas college campus

There was an acid spill on the 6th floor of UP Buildings 12/13. The ventilation system has been shut down and buildings 12/13 have been ordered evacuated. If you are in Blgs 9, 10, 11, CSI or EMI do not evacuate. Updates will be forthcoming. Expect up to an hour delay at least — Chief Willingham (@LSCTopCop) May 8, 2019

HOUSTON, TX – A chemical spill forced an evacuation order to be issued late Wednesday morning for the University Park campus of Lone Star College.

The campus is located in northwest Harris County.

The college system tweeted, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL Emergency at LSC-UNIVERSITY PARK.”

Lone Star College urged students and staff to “calmly evacuate and move away from building 12/13 6th floor.”

The college police chief later confirmed the acid spill via social media.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted it was “responding to a Bromine spill” at the college.

ABC13 says there were seven reported exposures to the chemical, and thankfully, only two people were sent to the hospital, just as a precaution.