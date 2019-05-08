Chemical spill at forces evacuations of a Texas college campus

HOUSTON, TX – A chemical spill forced an evacuation order to be issued late Wednesday morning for the University Park campus of Lone Star College.
The campus is located in northwest Harris County.
The college system tweeted, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL Emergency at LSC-UNIVERSITY PARK.”
Lone Star College urged students and staff to “calmly evacuate and move away from building 12/13 6th floor.”
The college police chief later confirmed the acid spill via social media.
The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted it was “responding to a Bromine spill” at the college.
ABC13 says there were seven reported exposures to the chemical, and thankfully, only two people were sent to the hospital, just as a precaution.