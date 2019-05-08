× Britney Spears’ mom wants say in singer’s care

The mother of Britney Spears has filed court documents asking permission for an attorney to appear on her behalf at a hearing regarding the singer’s care later this week.

Lynne Spears asked the court to allow attorney Gladstone N. Jones III to appear and participate as her representative at a status hearing, set for May 10 in Los Angeles.

In the documents, Lynne Spears’ attorneys write that it is in the pop star’s “best interest to allow Lynne Spears to have a voice at the Status Hearing.”

Yasha Bronshteyn, one of Lynne Spears’ attorneys, filed the court documents. Bronshteyn did not immediately return CNN’s request for further comment.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Britney Spears for comment.

Britney’s father, Jamie, was named permanent conservator of Britney’s affairs in 2008. Jamie and Lynne Spears divorced in 2002.

The request comes more than one week after Britney Spears left facility where she had been receiving treatment for undisclosed mental health issues. A source close to the singer confirmed her exit to CNN.

Spears announced last month she was taking some “me time” to focus on her self-care.

At the time, People and other outlets reported that the star had checked into a facility to seek “all-encompassing wellness treatment.”

In January, the singer said she was stepping back from her career and Las Vegas residency to help her father, who was dealing with health issues.

She referenced her family’s personal struggles in a message to her supporters last month, after speculation about the pop star’s absence from the limelight.

“My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately so I just needed time to deal,” Spears said on Instagram.

She added: “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”

Spears asked for a “little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” and claimed she would return “very soon.”