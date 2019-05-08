Bonanza Campout festival cancelled

HEBER CITY, UT – In a social media post, Bonanza Campout announced the cancellation of this year’s music festival.

Representatives say the event has been cancelled due to being “denied the necessary licensing and permits from Wasatch County and the Utah DABC (Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control).”

On their website, a detailed explanation says:

“Our team is committed to providing top-tier fan experiences and works year-round to curate and produce a world-class festival environment. After reviewing all alternative options, we have come to the conclusion that there is no possible way to relocate the festival and still provide both artists and attendees with the same level of production and fan experience that Bonanza Campout has become known for.”

Representatives confirm that all ticket and lodging purchases for Bonanza Campout 2019 are in the process of being refunded.

They also say they will continue to keep their fans updated with any news or additional information as it becomes available.

Bonanza Campout hopes and plans to see everyone again in 2020.