× Attempted robbery leads to French Quarter stabbing

NEW ORLEANS– A man is recovering from being stabbed in the back after a struggle for his wallet in the French Quarter.

According to investigators, the suspect tried to take the victim’s wallet.

The two men struggled for the wallet and fell to the ground.

That’s when they say that the suspect produced a knife and cut the victim in the lower back and both wrists.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled on foot toward Canal St.