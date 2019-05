I-10 West is now closed at mile post 213 (Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge) due to an accident. Traffic is passing on the right shoulder. Congestion has reached approximately six miles. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) May 8, 2019

A social media post has been sent out alerting drivers that I-10 West has closed both lanes due to an accident.

Traffic is passing on the shoulder at mile marker 213.

Congestion is backed up and drivers should expect delays.

I-10 East is ALSO closed currently, at mile marker 212 due to a fiery crash.

We will update this post as more details come in.