NOFD responds to two-alarm restaurant fire in Treme neighborhood

05/08/2019. 2- Alarm Fire. Orleans & Claiborne Ave. NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/qA5UjZqo3U — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) May 8, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Treme area.

NOFD Captain Edwin Holmes says the structure on fire is Roosevelt’s Black Pearl Restaurant, on the corner of Claiborne Avenue and St. Phillip Street.

NOFD currently does not know where the fire began.

One person was upstairs at the time, but he managed to safely jump from a second floor balcony, to an AC unit, to a wooden structure, and finally to the sidewalk.

The business was not open at the time; the owner and another worker left before the building caught fire.

The roof has already collapsed and NOFD fears the rest of the building will as well.

It is still a working fire with more than 44 firefighters on scene.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned for more information.