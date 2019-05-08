21 cars with smashed windows in 1 neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find out who smashed the windows on at least 21 cars in one neighborhood. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime spree happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 7. Neighbors in Gentilly Terrace say they awoke to find the windows of their cars smashed.

Police say that very few items were stolen. Instead, they say the thieves were probably hoping to steal the cars and were looking to see if any owners happened to leave behind a spare set of keys. Police say the main thing that was stolen was loose change that the thieves use to buy gas for any cars that they steal.

Police say that many thieves no longer use stolen credit cards to go on spending sprees because they know that the cards can be tracked and store security camera footage can be used to identify them.

In this case, police believe the thieves are probably juveniles.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.