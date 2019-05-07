× Man in the US illegally arrested in Louisiana for homicide in Honduras

LIVINGSTON PARISH – A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two men who came into the US illegally after fleeing police in Honduras.

On Tuesday, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, confirmed the arrest of 30-year-old Wilson Gerardo Alvarado-Pacheco.

Officers say they first learned about the suspect in March, after a routine traffic stop in Denham Springs.

Sheriff Ard says,

“When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver fled on foot. Deputies were unable to locate him at that time. However, a passenger, 18-year-old Junior Nolasco, was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A search in and around the vehicle yielded suspected drug paraphernalia, a cell phone & a passport belonging to Wilson Gerardo Alvarado-Pacheco. During the investigation, it was learned Wilson Gerardo Alvarado-Pacheco was driving that night. Further investigation revealed the two – both from Honduras – were not in the U.S. legally. U.S. Border Patrol was then contacted.

Ard says, “From them, we learned Wilson Gerardo Alvarado-Pacheco was wanted for a homicide in Honduras. U.S. Border Patrol took Nolasco into custody. And, a warrant was issued for Wilson Gerardo Alvarado-Pacheco.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents and LPSO received information that Alvarado-Pacheco was in the Springfield area of Livingston Parish.

And with this new information, U.S. Border Patrol & LPSO deputies were able to successfully apprehend him – without incident.

Chief Border Patrol Officer Gregory Bovino says, “The arrest of Pacheco is noteworthy in several ways. First, the arrest of this dangerous international fugitive highlights the dedication and motivated attitude of the team at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. We value our partnership with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and look forward to continuing to work with them to keep dangerous criminals off the street. Second, the arrest of Pacheco highlights the concern of many that [he] was wanted for murder in another country, but was living freely, undetected in our community until coming into contact with Livingston Parish Deputies and Border Patrol Agents.”

Wilson Gerardo Alvarado-Pacheco has been charged in Livingston Parish with reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently in the custody of U.S. Border Patrol.