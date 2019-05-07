Mahalia Jackson tribute ‘Flowers for Halie’ to premiere at Southern Rep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans actress and singer Troi Bechet is starring in a brand new production she wrote, to celebrate the life of Mahalia Jackson.

The play is called called Flowers for Halie, and it premieres this week.

Bechet says the work addresses a pivotal time in the singer's life.

She continues, "The play is set in 1968. That was the year that Martin Luther King was killed. Also the year that Mahalia was divorced for the second time and her health began to fail. It is Chirstmastime. The premise is that a young woman from college comes to interview her and during the time that she's doing the interview, Mahalia is sharing tidbits abour her life."

Get your tickets now for Flowers for Halie, playing at the Southern Reparatory Theater at tge St. Rose de Lima Church, on Bayou Road.

The show will run through May 26, playing on the weekends.