At least 2 injured in Colorado school shooting

Posted 3:52 PM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:55PM, May 7, 2019

COLORADO – At least two people have been injured in a school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. at STEM School Highlands Ranch, according to a tweet by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The school has been placed on lockdown and parents are asked to go to a nearby recreation center to pick up their children.

All other schools in the Highlands Ranch system are currently on lockdown, according to the Douglas County School District.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.

Google Map for coordinates 39.555960 by -104.997907.

8773 S. RIDGELINE BLVD, HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO

