At least 2 injured in Colorado school shooting

COLORADO – At least two people have been injured in a school shooting in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. at STEM School Highlands Ranch, according to a tweet by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The school has been placed on lockdown and parents are asked to go to a nearby recreation center to pick up their children.

All other schools in the Highlands Ranch system are currently on lockdown, according to the Douglas County School District.

