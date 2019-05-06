Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNO's 8th Annual Crawfish Mambo Cook-Off

"Spend Saturday... sampling dozens of different crawfish boils cooked by teams competing for cash prizes, unique trophies and bragging rights. Feast on all-you-can-eat crawfish while the Mambo all-star music line-up keeps you dancing. Then take a break to shop the Mambo Artists Village or visit the Kids Tent before tasting some more." - crawfishmambo.com

Saturday, May 11, 2019

University of New Orleans Founders Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122

11:00am - 5:00pm

Register a Team to Compete "Your team entry fee includes live crawfish, event tickets, free parking and the chance to claim the Best of Boil Championship and/or the Crowd’s Choice Title which come with one-of-a-kind paddle trophies, cash prizes and years of bragging rights! Teams should be willing to cook at least five (5) sacks, and supply their own cooking utensils, spices and any additional fixings they wish to offer the crowds." - crawfishmambo.com Tickets 4 Member Team: $275 8 Member Team: $450 12 Member Team: $750 Prizes Best of Boil Competition Crowd's Choice Award Best Decorated Booth Award They are limited to 50 teams so register early if you want to compete.

Tickets VIP Advance Tickets: $75 Day of Tickets: $85 General Admission: Advance tickets: $25 (available online) Day of tickets: $35 Children 7 & under are free

Live Music 11:00am - Noon: Cumulus DJ 12:00pm - 1:00pm: J & the Causeways 1:30pm - 2:30pm: Johnny Sketch & the Dirty Notes 3:00pm - 4:00pm: Bucktown Allstars 4:45pm - 5:00pm: Young Pin Stripe Brass Band



Katie's Restaurant & Bar

Address 3701 Iberville Street New Orleans, LA 70119

Phone Number (504) 488-6582

Hours Monday-Thursday: 11:00am - 9:00pm Friday & Saturday: 11:00am - 10:00pm Sunday: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Menu

Click here for more information about Katie's Restaurant and Bar.