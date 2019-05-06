Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Gypsy

Gypsy is a young Labrador Retriever who found herself alone and pregnant in a very crowded municipal shelter. ARNO swooped in and rescued her. She gave birth to 9 beautiful puppies the night she went to her foster home. Her puppies are all finding their homes and now it is her turn. Gypsy is a very mild-mannered girl and she is learning the ropes of being an inside dog. She is currently in a foster home, but she would love to find her forever home soon.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

