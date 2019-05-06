NOPD says number of vehicles stolen and burglarized has skyrocketed so far in 2019

Map courtesy City of New Orleans Crime Map

NEW ORLEANS – More than 1,000 vehicles have been stolen in Orleans Parish so far in 2019, and the NOPD has also recorded over 2,000 vehicle burglaries.

The total number of vehicles stolen in 2019 is 1,001, up over 12 percent above the 890 vehicles that had been stolen at the beginning of May 2018.

And while 1,098 vehicle burglaries had been reported by this time in 2018, that number pales in comparison to the 2,114 vehicle burglaries so far in 2019.

That’s a nearly 93 percent jump year to year.

The number of vehicles stolen and the number of vehicles burglarized are already at the highest rates since at least 2016, according to the NOPD.

According to crime maps of the City of New Orleans, a high concentration of vehicle thefts have occurred in the French Quarter and CBD in 2019.

The same maps show a wide distribution of vehicle burglaries, with clusters of reported crimes stretching from Lakeview through Gentilly and throughout New Orleans East.

