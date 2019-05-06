New Orleans’ EMS to wear commemorative badges during LGBTQ+ Pride Month

NEW ORLEANS – “In anticipation of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the City of New Orleans’ Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS) is proud to wear commemorative badges and support all LGBTQ+ individuals and allies who ‘Serve with Pride.’”

In a statement released by NOEMS, they explained “NOEMS embraces human dignity and diversity. We also recognize the importance of consistently living those values. We have been challenged to do so, especially in the face of homophobia and transphobia. We commit to educate ourselves moving forward so that we can be better stewards of public safety for all of our residents. We strive to not only be tolerant but also accepting, including referring to our patients and colleagues by the identity they know themselves to be.”

These badges represent their commitment to: