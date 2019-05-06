Laine Hardy’s mom tells the secret of her son’s ‘Idol’ success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Our Louisiana guy Laine Hardy is still rocking on the hit ABC show, "American Idol." Fans voted him into the "Top 4" on Idol last night.

The judges decided to use their one save of the season on Laci Kaye Booth, so there are still five contestants left in the competition.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez went to Livingston Parish, where Laine's from to talk with his mom Cindy about what she thinks the secret is to her son's success.

18-year old Louisiana guy Laine Hardy is rocking and rolling on "American Idol." The judges love Laine. The fans love Laine, but his number one fan is his mom.

"The thing I love most about Laine is how sweet he is," she said.

His mom says the secret to his success is his singing, his guitar skills, and his signature style.

"Like his suit that he wears, his slicked back hair, that's what really makes him feel confident when he gets onstage. When he's dressed that way, it is almost like he's putting his armor on. I actually think that the suit helps him get past his fears, any stage fright," she said.

Cindy went on to say, "If he wins American Idol it is because he's worked so hard for it. I know he's made Louisiana proud and I don't even think he understands what he's done. He's just so humble and down-to-earth. He's just Laine."

Laine's next performance will be this upcoming Sunday, right here on WGNO-TV. You must vote to keep him in the competition. The season finale where they will announce this year's "American Idol" will be on Sunday May 19th, and Monday May 20th.