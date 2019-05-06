Hurricane Preparedness Week begins

Hurricane Preparedness begins Monday. As always it pays to be prepared in the event a storm comes to the area. Today's topic is having an evacuation plan. Make sure you know where you are going to go and how you will get there. Also make plans to evacuate with pets. And most importantly, if you are instructed to leave then do so.

