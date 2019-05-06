Help police pick up some Enterprise burglars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a team of burglars. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Monday, April 29, at about 9:30 at night at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car office in the 4100 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police also released surveillance footage that shows the crime.

Detectives say that workers secured the building at closing time on the night of the crime and when they returned the following morning, they discovered the rear glass door shattered and open.

The surveillance video shows the burglars spreading out to search multiple rooms in the building, opening drawers and searching through them for valuables.

Police say there were six thieves and they also burglarized one of the cars on the property. So far, the only item reported stolen is a pair of headphones.

If you can help solve the Enterprise burglary case, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.